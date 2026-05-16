FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Boston Legacy
Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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A goal from Bay FC's Dorian Bailey and an equalizing penalty kick goal from Boston Legacy's Amanda Gutierres ends the match with split points.
Bay FC vs. Boston Legacy highlights presented by Nationwide
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