FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Boston Legacy

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







A goal from Bay FC's Dorian Bailey and an equalizing penalty kick goal from Boston Legacy's Amanda Gutierres ends the match with split points.

Bay FC vs. Boston Legacy highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

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