FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Down a goal in the first half, Angel City came back to defeat the Houston Dash, 2-1. Houston's Maggie Graham scored in the 10th minute to put the visitors in front, but second half goals from Sveindís Jónsdóttir and Riley Tiernan help the hosts come back for the win to extend their perfect season to 3-0-0.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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