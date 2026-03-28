FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash
Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Down a goal in the first half, Angel City came back to defeat the Houston Dash, 2-1. Houston's Maggie Graham scored in the 10th minute to put the visitors in front, but second half goals from Sveindís Jónsdóttir and Riley Tiernan help the hosts come back for the win to extend their perfect season to 3-0-0.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Angel City FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club Tops Houston Dash for Historic Third Consecutive Victory to Open Season
- Angel City Football Club Remains Undefeated with 3-1 Victory over Bay FC
- Angel City Football Club Midfielder Hina Sugita Sustains Season-Ending Knee Injury
- Angel City Football Club Opens Season with 4-0 Win over Chicago Stars FC
- Angel City FC Kicks off Fifth Season at BMO Stadium