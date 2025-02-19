Fronts this Week: Kingston Looks to Keep the Momentum Going Heading into a Busy Weekend

Friday, February 21st - vs Brantford Bulldogs - Talk Today Game presented by Syngenta and Grain Farmers of Ontario

On Friday night the Frontenacs are proud to once again be hosting the annual Talk Today Game in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association, proudly presented by Syngenta and Grain Farmers of Ontario. With Jacob Battaglia recently announcing that he has become the first spokesperson for the Talk Today program, it's sure to be a great night in between the whistles as we feature stories from Jacob to tell his story.

On the ice the Frontenacs are going to battle against the Brantford Bulldogs, a team that's had a really strong second half of the season. The Bulldogs have some heavy firepower in their lineup, headlined by 50+ goal scorer and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis. It's going to be a sight to see when these two teams square off, as it's a matchup between two of only three teams in the Eastern Conference to have already clinched their spot in the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Ryerson Leenders (BUF)

Nick Lardis (CHI)

Marek Vanacker (CHI)

Owen Protz (MTL)

Cole Brown (NJ)

Tomas Hamara (OTT)

Adam Jiricek (STL)

Patrick Thomas (WSH)

Jake O'Brien (Top Prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft)

Saturday, February 22nd - vs Niagara IceDogs - Military Appreciation Night presented by Scotiabank

Visiting Players to Watch:

Andrei Loshko (SEA)

Kevin He (WPG)

Ryan Roobroeck (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

Braidy Wassilyn (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

The Rest of The Week:

at Oshawa - Sunday, February 23rd - 6:05PM

After getting 5 out of a possible 6 points last weekend, the Fronts will be looking to keep up that momentum heading into a tough weekend against 3 of the top 5 teams in the Eastern Conference! Don't miss a moment of the action as we head down the final stretch of the regular season - get your tickets now and support your hometown team!

