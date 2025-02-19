Petes Announce 2025-26 Season Ticket Details

February 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes announced today that Season Tickets for the 2025-26 season are officially on-sale, with renewals beginning on Thursday, February 20.

Season Ticket Members have the option to pay in full up front, or put a non-refundable deposit as low as just $150 per seat down to reserve their tickets, and then pay in full before the final payment deadline of July 31. The deadline to renew current season tickets is Monday, June 9, 2025, after which seats will be released to the general public. New Season Ticket Members are encouraged to put their deposit down early to ensure access to the best available seats.

Petes 2025-26 Season Ticket Members will have a number of new perks to look forward to this season. These perks include first right of refusal to tickets for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, the STM Gift Program, the STM Poster Program, Season Ticket Member of the Game, and access to the new "Official" Partners Discount program. To find out more about these new perks, contact Tyler.

The Petes 100 Days of Giveaways also returns this year beginning on March 15, 2025. Details for 100 Days of Giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans that put a deposit down on 2025-2026 season tickets before March 15, 2025, will be entered in every draw to win one of 100 amazing prizes. Season Ticket Members who put a deposit down after March 15 will be entered into the draw beginning on the date that their deposit is received. Participants who qualify for 100 Days of Giveaways can win an unlimited amount of times over the duration of the Campaign

Fans looking to put a deposit down on season tickets can call Tyler at 705-743-3681 x 209 or email him at thall@gopetesgo.com. Call today to lock in the best seats available for the 2025-2026 before they're gone.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, February 20, when they host the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

