Weekend Preview: February 20-22

With the regular season winding down, the Colts have another three-in-three weekend with two games at Sadlon Arena. The Colts enter the weekend needing just one point to clinch a spot in the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

Thursday, February 20th vs Owen Sound:

Thursday night's contest will be the fifth meeting between the two clubs this season, with Barrie winning three of the four. The Attack are fighting to make it into the playoffs, being one of the more consistent teams at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 5-3-2-0 record in the past 10 games. The Attack currently trail the Soo Greyhounds by a point for the 8th seed. Click here for tickets.

Friday, February 21st at Kitchener:

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium hasn't been a friendly place to the Barrie Colts. The last time the Colts left the Aud with a victory was on March 6th, 2020 which saw Tyson Foerster lead the way with a pair of goals and assists. The only meeting this season between the two clubs was on January 11th when the Rangers visited Barrie and won the contest 4-1.

Saturday, February 22nd vs Peterborough:

The Colts will be looking for revenge against the Petes from their earlier matchup on January 9th, which saw Peterborough win 5-2 on home ice. Saturday night's game will conclude the Colts' second last three-in-three of the season, the next coming on March 14th - 16th. Click here for tickets.

