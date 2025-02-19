Peterborough to Host 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Toronto, ON - After setting a high bar with skill on display, plenty of physicality and a thrilling overtime finish before a capacity crowd last month in Brantford, the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas comes to Peterborough in 2026, the home of the league's longest continuously operating franchise.

Opening its doors with the advent of the Petes in 1956, the Peterborough Memorial Centre is one of the OHL's iconic venues and will host next year's event on Wednesday January 14, 2026.

The inaugural showcase brought close to 200 NHL scouts out to see the Ontario Hockey League's rising stars on display in an East vs. West format, one decided in favour of the Eastern Conference on an overtime goal by Peterborough's own Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads.

"I've heard so much positive feedback from folks across the league, colleagues with the National Hockey League, our great fans and the players themselves on this exciting event," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Brantford was a great spot to launch, and Peterborough presents a tremendous opportunity for the league to build upon that foundation and take this event to the next level."

Featuring a hometown star eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft in third overall 2024 OHL Priority Selection choice Colin Fitzgerald, the Petes are eager to welcome fans, scouts and the OHL community to the Liftlock City next January.

"We're very excited to be co-hosting the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game with the City of Peterborough at the Peterborough Memorial Centre," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "This is a great opportunity for our fans to see some of the top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft up close as they face-off against each other. We're also looking forward to hosting fans from all across Ontario, as we know this game will be embraced by the entire OHL community. This provides us with an excellent opportunity to showcase the City of Peterborough and the Peterborough Memorial Centre. We will be announcing some special events in the future that will be sure to make the experience for both fans and participants a memorable one."

Winners of 10 OHL championships including one as recently as 2023, the Petes are part of Peterborough's community fabric and identity, inspiring on the ice, but also through charitable initiatives such as their annual Pink in the Rink campaign that recently raised $45,153 for Pedal for Hope, a part of Cops for Cancer at the Canadian Cancer Society.

The franchise that produced such names as Steve Yzerman, Chris Pronger, Bob Gainey and Eric and Jordan Staal has the entire city of Peterborough excited about what's to come.

"Peterborough is home to one of Ontario's most passionate hockey communities," said Jeff Leal, Mayor of the City of Peterborough. "We are pleased to welcome the OHL Top Prospects Game to our city - an excellent opportunity to showcase our facilities, and our love for the game on a national stage. This event will be an inspiring one for future hockey stars, players and fans and will generate positive economic impact for local businesses and community members. We look forward to working with the Peterborough Petes, the OHL, and our local hockey community to create a memorable experience for all."

Peterborough Petes season ticket holders will have first access to securing tickets for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. Other special events planned around the game will be announced this fall.

