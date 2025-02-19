Generals Look to Get One Back against Steelheads

February 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hit the road to take on the Brampton Steelheads at the CAA Centre for a Wednesday night showdown.

Oshawa is coming off a weekend that saw them go 2-1-0-0, but that one loss was to the Brampton Steelheads. Oshawa is looking to get back at the Steelheads after dropping Saturday's game 4-2 and build on their 2-1 win over Erie as they look to keep pace with the top of the Eastern Conference.

Brampton enters this one winner in five of their last six games. The Steelheads have been making a little push up the standings of late leapfrogging the Sudbury Wolves they now sit just three points back of the Niagara IceDogs for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

It was just this past weekend that these two teams faced off and it was the Steelheads getting the best of a tired Oshawa Generals.

After the Steelheads were able to open up a two-goal lead, the Generals stormed back getting a pair of their own through Beckett Sennecke and Ben Danford tying the game at 2-2 going into the third.

Unfortunately, it was not the Generals' night as Brampton struck again in the third before adding an empty net goal to ice the game.

The Generals return to home ice Sunday when they take on the Kingston Frontenacs, get your tickets here.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025

Generals Look to Get One Back against Steelheads - Oshawa Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.