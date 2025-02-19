D'Amato's Two Goals Not Enough as Generals Fall 4-2 to Brampton

February 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals made their first trip to Brampton this season, looking to bounce back after a tough 4-2 loss to the Steelheads last week that ended their five-game win streak. Coming off an exciting overtime victory against the Otters, the Gens were hungry for redemption. However, despite their best efforts, the result remained the same, with Oshawa falling 4-2 once again to the Steelheads.

The first period started off slow, with little action until the final five minutes. Goaltender Jacob Oster made back-to-back saves on a 2-on-0 breakaway, but the third attempt found its way through. Brampton defenseman and Anaheim Ducks prospect Konnor Smith netted his first as a Steelhead, giving Brampton a 1-0 lead heading into the second.

The second period mirrored the first, with both teams trading chances through the first 15 minutes before the real action kicked in late. Oshawa Generals overager Luca D'Amato buried his sixth of the season off a setup from Sennecke and Powell at 16:48, tying the game 1-1. But just 37 seconds later, Brampton's Jack Van Volsen responded, restoring the Steelheads' one-goal lead heading into the third at 2-1.

Scoring was opened a little over halfway through the final frame when Seattle Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf netted his 34th of the season off a feed from Angus MacDonell, giving Brampton a two-goal lead with little time for the Generals to respond. However, it was Oshawa's Luca D'Amato who kept the Gens alive, scoring his seventh of the season and second of the game, from Ethan Toms with 2:17 left on the clock. The Generals pulled goalie Jacob Oster shortly after and generated some strong chances, but with just 3 seconds remaining, it was Brampton's Angus MacDonell who sealed the win with an empty-netter, earning his second point of the night and giving the Steelheads a 4-2 victory.

The Oshawa Generals hit the road again, taking on the Erie Otters this Friday, February 21st at 7:00 p.m. Don't miss a moment of the action, watch live on CHL TV or tune in to Oshawa Generals Radio here for live coverage!

