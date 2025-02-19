2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 19

February 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 19 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With a CHL-best 43 wins, including three victories over the last week, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) have now held the No.1 spot for a third straight month. Sitting in second are the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Outside of the London Knights, the Wildcats are the only other team in the CHL to have topped 40 wins so far during the 2024-25 campaign. Finally, rounding out the top three is the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL at No. 3. The 2025 Memorial Cup hosts have won four in a row and hold the third-best points percentage of any club in the CHL (.745).

Among the biggest changes of the week are the rise of the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the return of the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL in the CHL Top-10 Rankings. Having earned a point in 18 of their last 19 games (16-1-1-1), including four victories last week, the Tigers are up three spots to No. 7. Meanwhile, with 16 wins over their last 18 contests (16-1-1-0), the Bulldogs are back in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for the first time since October 1, sitting in tenth position this week.

The next rankings will be released the week of February 24, following the 20th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 19

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

4. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

5. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

7. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

8. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-19.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.