Frontenacs Suffer 6-0 Lose in Brampton Saturday Afternoon
February 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0 | BRAM 1
13:32 Porter Martone (25)
2nd Period
KGN 0 | BRAM 2
0:28 Porter Martone (26) - Finn Harding, Angus MacDonell
KGN 0 | BRAM 3
5:51 Carson Rehkopf (31) - Porter Martone, Angus MacDonell
KGN 0 | BRAM 4
5:51 Luke Misa (30) - Gabriel Chiarot
3rd Period
KGN 0 | BRAM 5
9:42 Mason Zebeski (10) - Kieran Witkowski, Jakub Fibigr
KGN 0 | BRAM 6
15:47 Kieran Witowski (9) - Porter Martone, Luke Misa
Final Score
6-0 Brampton
Friday, January 14th vs Kitchener Rangers - 7PM Puck Drop
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025
- Pano Fimis Strikes Twice in Third, Otters Earn First Regulation Home Win of 2025 - Erie Otters
- Mangone Hits 200 Career Points with Hat Trick, Spirit Down Storm - Saginaw Spirit
- Spitfires Win In Overtime 3-2 Over Bulldogs - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Punch Post-Season Ticket with 9-1 Victory Over IceDogs - Kitchener Rangers
- Nick Lardis Sets New Bulldogs Goal Scoring Record in Windsor - Brantford Bulldogs
- Frontenacs Suffer 6-0 Lose in Brampton Saturday Afternoon - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Head Back on the Road to Face the Steelheads - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kitchener Take a Trip to Niagara for Final Meeting with IceDogs - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Spirit at Guelph Storm - Saginaw Spirit
- Lardis Equals Bulldogs' Goal Scoring Record with 51st in Win - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Suffer 6-0 Lose in Brampton Saturday Afternoon
- Frontenacs Head Back on the Road to Face the Steelheads
- Kingston Is Chasing History Back on Home Ice Tonight
- Fronts Fight Hard But Lose Heartbreaker in Barrie
- A Clash of the Titans Is Set for Tuesday Night