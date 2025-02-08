Frontenacs Suffer 6-0 Lose in Brampton Saturday Afternoon

February 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0 | BRAM 1

13:32 Porter Martone (25)

2nd Period

KGN 0 | BRAM 2

0:28 Porter Martone (26) - Finn Harding, Angus MacDonell

KGN 0 | BRAM 3

5:51 Carson Rehkopf (31) - Porter Martone, Angus MacDonell

KGN 0 | BRAM 4

5:51 Luke Misa (30) - Gabriel Chiarot

3rd Period

KGN 0 | BRAM 5

9:42 Mason Zebeski (10) - Kieran Witkowski, Jakub Fibigr

KGN 0 | BRAM 6

15:47 Kieran Witowski (9) - Porter Martone, Luke Misa

Final Score

6-0 Brampton

Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

