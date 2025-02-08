Kitchener Take a Trip to Niagara for Final Meeting with IceDogs

Niagara, ON - The Kitchener Rangers make their only trip to Niagara this season on Saturday for their final matchup against the IceDogs. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at Meridian Centre.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

It's been quite some time since Kitchener and Niagara faced off against one another, with the last meeting taking place at The Aud on October 18th. In that matchup, the Rangers came out on top by a 4-2 decision. The Blueshirts had two power play goals in the contest, with a two-goal performance from Tanner Lam in addition to Andrew Vermeulen's first goal as a Blueshirt against his former squad, and Luke Ellinas' (Ottawa Senators) fifth marker of the year. Defenceman Cameron Reid left his mark on the game, registering a three-assist performance and ending up the game's first star. In the crease, Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons made 24 saves, posting a .923 save percentage.

Over the Years:

Saturday's showdown is the second and final matchup between Kitchener and Niagara this season, with the Rangers 1-0-0-0 in the only game this year. In the 2023-24 campaign, the Blueshirts were 1-0-1-0 in two games against the IceDogs. Over the last five years, Kitchener has had Niagara's number, holding a 5-0-2-0 record overall, going 2-0-1-0 when playing at Meridian Centre over that span.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (36-11-3-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Blueshirts entered Friday's game against the Attack in search of their third straight win over Owen Sound. Competing on home ice, the Rangers did just that - winning a nail biter, 4-3 - and snapping a two-game losing skid. Kitchener wasted no time, as Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) scored just 0:44 seconds into the opening period. Pierce Mbuyi would collect his first of three goals of the night later in the period, tying the game, before Adrian Misaljevic would help the Rangers regain the lead, 2-1. However, before the first period would come to a close, Mbuyi would score two more for Owen Sound, putting the Attack in front 3-2 after a five-goal 20-minute window.

No goals would be registered in the middle frame, but Kitchener would mount a comeback in the third. Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) found the equalizer before Jakub Chromiak buried his fourth of the season and the game-winner to earn a 4-3 Kitchener win. In goal, Jason Schaubel made 12 saves before Jackson Parsons made nine saves in relief of the freshman netminder.

Each team scored at least once on power play opportunities with Kitchener going 1-for-5 and Owen Sound finishing the game 2-for-5. After 51 games, the Rangers boast a 22.3% success rate on the man advantage and have a penalty kill efficiency of 84.3%.

Rangers to Watch:

Cameron Reid had an impressive outing in the last clash with the IceDogs, registering three assists and earning the game's first star. In his last eight games, the sophomore defenceman has two goals and eight assists for a 10-point total. His current 43-point total is the most among Rangers defencemen and the third most on the team, also leading the club in assists with 33. Reid will look to repeat his strong production in Niagara on Saturday.

In the October meeting, Andrew Vermeulen scored his first goal of the season and his first marker against his former team (Niagara). Since then, the forward has accumulated a career-high 24 points in 48 games, scoring nine goals and 15 assists. Vermeulen has a goal and an assist in his last five games and he'll be in search of getting back on the scoresheet again in Niagara.

Jakub Chromiak had a two-point night (1G, 1A) on Friday at The Aud against the Attack, including the game-winning goal with four minutes to play. Chromiak, competing in his first season with Kitchener, has recently surpassed his career-high in assists (20) and points (24). Through 38 games, the veteran defenceman has posted a 4-20-24 stat line, with three points in his last three games. Chromiak added a helper in the Rangers' 4-2 win over Niagara in October, and he'll look to continue his recent success on Saturday.

SCOUTING THE ICEDOGS (27-16-3-3)

Fifth in the Eastern Conference, Eighth in the OHL

The IceDogs dropped their third consecutive game, falling to the Sudbury Wolves on Friday by a 7-3 score. In game one of their two-game homestand at Meridian Centre, the IceDogs found themselves down early, trailing 3-1 after the first period with Sudbury opening the scoring just 0:31 seconds into the contest. The Wolves continued to pour it on in the second period, scoring three more goals for a decisive 6-1 lead after 40 minutes. Kevin He and Sean Doherty would get two back for Niagara in the third, but the Wolves would answer to finalize a 7-3 final. Between the pipes, Owen Flores started the game, making 18 saves before he was relieved by Matthew Humphries in the second period, who turned aside 13 shots.

Niagara was granted five power play opportunities, but the club failed to capitalize on all chances going 0-for-5. Through 49 games, the IceDogs are 24.5% on the man advantage. Conversely, the Wolves had four chances with the man advantage, scoring once and going 1-for-4 on the night. Niagara is now operating its penalty kill at 78.2%. After Saturday's game against Kitchener, Niagara will kick off a two-game road trip beginning in Erie on Wednesday at Erie Insurance Arena.

IceDogs to Watch:

An IceDog to be on the lookout for on Saturday is forward Kevin He (Winnipeg Jets), who had a goal and an assist against Sudbury on Friday night. He was left off the scoreboard against Kitchener in October, but the Winnipeg Jets prospect now has three points in his last three games. In 44 games played, He ranks tied for second on the team in assists (30), third in goals (27) and points (57). His presence will be one to be cautious of come Saturday.

Ryan Roobroeck leads the IceDogs in goals (35), assists (37), and points (72). Roobroeck has at least a point in each of his last eight appearances, tallying an impressive 15 points (7G, 8A) over that stretch. At the end of September, Roobroeck had a six-game point streak that was snapped against the Rangers. Since then, the forward has been productive, with the Rangers looking to lock him down once again.

Andrei Loshko (Seattle Kraken) has put up effective numbers in his first season with the IceDogs and in the OHL. In 49 games, Loshko has 28 goals, 30 assists, and 58 points. His 28 goals rank second on Niagara and his 30 assists slot him tied for second most on the club. The Kraken prospect did not register a point in October's battle with Kitchener, but with seven points (1G, 6A) in his last four games, he'll be looking to change that on Saturday.

Drafted IceDogs:

The IceDogs feature two NHL-drafted players on their roster, each selected in consecutive years. Andrei Loshko was drafted by the Seattle Kraken in 2023, while Kevin He was picked by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Saturday's game against the Niagara IceDogs will be televised on Your TV. It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Following Saturday's game in Niagara, the Rangers will head back to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for their final game against the Oshawa Generals this season on Tuesday, February 11th. The East Avenue Blue will then begin a three-game road trip on Friday, February 14th against the Kingston Frontenacs at Slush Puppie Place. Puck drop against the Generals is set for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

