Rangers Punch Post-Season Ticket with 9-1 Victory Over IceDogs
February 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Niagara, ON - The Rangers pile on nine goals at the Meridian Centre Saturday night en route to a 9-1 victory. With the win, Kitchener is the second team to clinch a spot in the 2024-25 OHL Playoffs. Cameron Arquette recorded the first multi-goal game of his OHL career with Andrew Vermeulen also scoring twice making it three goals against his former team this season. Vermeulen also reached the double-digit goal mark for the first time in his OHL career. Jackson Parsons is the first goalie to 30 wins this season, already besting his career high in wins. Cameron Mercer recorded a career high with three assists in the game.
Jack Pridham, Luca Romano, Matthew Hlacar, Chris Grisolia, and Christian Humphreys joined Cameron Arquette and Andrew Vermeulen as goal scorers in tonights game. Kitchener scored eight unanswered before a late third period goal by Ivan Galiyanov.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, NIAG 0
0:19 Christian Humphreys (4) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid
2nd Period
KIT 2, NIAG 0 - GWG
9:03 Cameron Arquette (4) - Cameron Mercer
KIT 3, NIAG 0
14:19 Cameron Arquette (5) - Cameron Mercer, Matthew Andonovski
KIT 4, NIAG 0
19:58 Chris Grisolia (9) - Cameron Mercer, Tanner Lam
3rd Period
KIT 5, NIAG 0
0:40 Jack Pridham (17) - Christian Humphreys
KIT 6, NIAG 0
3:32 Andrew Vermeulen (10) - Unassisted
KIT 7 - NIAG 0 - PPG
5:52 Andrew Vermeulen (11) - Jakub Chromiak, Tanner Lam
KIT 8 - NIAG 0
13:59 Luca Romano (19) - Tanner Lam, Adrian Misaljevic
KIT 8 - NIAG 1
15:20 Ivan Galiyanov (7) - Ryan Roobroeck, Braidy Wassilyn
KIT 9 - NIAG 1
16:03 Matthew Hlacar (5) - Alexander Bilecki
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Cameron Arquette (2G)
Second Star: Cameron Mercer (3A)
Third Star: Tanner Lam (3A)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 25 - NIAG 24
Power play: KIT 1/3 - NIAG 0/6
FO%: KIT 55% - NIAG 45%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 23/24 Saves, 1 GA
L: Matthew Humphries (NIAG) - 16/25, 9 GA
UP NEXT:
Following Saturday's game in Niagara, the Rangers will head back to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for their final game against the Oshawa Generals this season on Tuesday, February 11th. The East Avenue Blue will then begin a three-game road trip on Friday, February 14th against the Kingston Frontenacs at Slush Puppie Place. Puck drop against the Generals is set for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
