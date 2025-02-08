Rangers Punch Post-Season Ticket with 9-1 Victory Over IceDogs

February 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Niagara, ON - The Rangers pile on nine goals at the Meridian Centre Saturday night en route to a 9-1 victory. With the win, Kitchener is the second team to clinch a spot in the 2024-25 OHL Playoffs. Cameron Arquette recorded the first multi-goal game of his OHL career with Andrew Vermeulen also scoring twice making it three goals against his former team this season. Vermeulen also reached the double-digit goal mark for the first time in his OHL career. Jackson Parsons is the first goalie to 30 wins this season, already besting his career high in wins. Cameron Mercer recorded a career high with three assists in the game.

Jack Pridham, Luca Romano, Matthew Hlacar, Chris Grisolia, and Christian Humphreys joined Cameron Arquette and Andrew Vermeulen as goal scorers in tonights game. Kitchener scored eight unanswered before a late third period goal by Ivan Galiyanov.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, NIAG 0

0:19 Christian Humphreys (4) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid

2nd Period

KIT 2, NIAG 0 - GWG

9:03 Cameron Arquette (4) - Cameron Mercer

KIT 3, NIAG 0

14:19 Cameron Arquette (5) - Cameron Mercer, Matthew Andonovski

KIT 4, NIAG 0

19:58 Chris Grisolia (9) - Cameron Mercer, Tanner Lam

3rd Period

KIT 5, NIAG 0

0:40 Jack Pridham (17) - Christian Humphreys

KIT 6, NIAG 0

3:32 Andrew Vermeulen (10) - Unassisted

KIT 7 - NIAG 0 - PPG

5:52 Andrew Vermeulen (11) - Jakub Chromiak, Tanner Lam

KIT 8 - NIAG 0

13:59 Luca Romano (19) - Tanner Lam, Adrian Misaljevic

KIT 8 - NIAG 1

15:20 Ivan Galiyanov (7) - Ryan Roobroeck, Braidy Wassilyn

KIT 9 - NIAG 1

16:03 Matthew Hlacar (5) - Alexander Bilecki

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Cameron Arquette (2G)

Second Star: Cameron Mercer (3A)

Third Star: Tanner Lam (3A)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 25 - NIAG 24

Power play: KIT 1/3 - NIAG 0/6

FO%: KIT 55% - NIAG 45%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 23/24 Saves, 1 GA

L: Matthew Humphries (NIAG) - 16/25, 9 GA

UP NEXT:

Following Saturday's game in Niagara, the Rangers will head back to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for their final game against the Oshawa Generals this season on Tuesday, February 11th. The East Avenue Blue will then begin a three-game road trip on Friday, February 14th against the Kingston Frontenacs at Slush Puppie Place. Puck drop against the Generals is set for 7:00 p.m.

