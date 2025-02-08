Pano Fimis Strikes Twice in Third, Otters Earn First Regulation Home Win of 2025

February 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - Short-term memory is a must-have in a season 68 games long. For the Erie Otters, a Friday night trip to Brampton would see the team suffer its worst loss in three seasons falling 10-3 to the Steelheads. There would be no time to dwell on the gut-punch game, as Erie would host a venerable Sudbury Wolves team on a Saturday night. Outside of the specialty of the game being Erie's only at home against the Wolves, the night would be full of lighthearted fun off the ice with the annual Mascot Mania Game (pres. by Chick-fil-A) happening around the rink. The Otters would hope the night's zany, loose atmosphere would translate to playing loose on the ice.

Looking to press the reset button after a difficult game the night prior, Erie would come out swinging in the opening six-and-a-half minutes with back-to-back goals from Gabriel Frasca (11) and Martin Misiak (16) to put Erie up 2-0 early. Quentin Musty (16, 17) would put his best individual effort in the ensuing five minutes, finding a pair of goals for Sudbury's two of the first. Intermixed within the pair, Dylan Edwards (14, PPG) would ensure Erie would take a 3-2 lead into the period break - despite being outshot 12-9.

A penalty-filled middle frame would see the two teams each find the netback once in the early going. Hudson Chitaroni (6) would knot the game with just over two minutes gone by, but Erie would respond nearly four minutes later as Tyler Challenger (4) would record goals in back-to-back nights, and put Erie back ahead. Erie would dominate shots in the period 18-8 and lead 4-3 after 40.

A tying-goal from Nathan Villeneuve (25, PPG) would open the first minutes of the final frame to make it a 4-4 game. From this moment, the Erie Otters would take over the game. Between 4:55 and 10:38 gone by in the game, Malcolm Spence (21, GWG) and Pano Fimis (20 PPG, 21 PPG) would find the back of the net. Erie would control the remainder of the game, finding their first home regulation win of 2025 by a 7-4 result.

With the weekend concluded, the Otters will now prepare for an odd week of games - playing four between Wednesday and Monday. On Wednesday night, Erie will host the Niagara IceDogs at home for the second time this season. In the following days, Erie will knock off final travels to Owen Sound and Oshawa this season, playing a pair of games against the Attack on Friday and Saturday, before taking on the Generals on Monday afternoon for Family Day in Canada.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

