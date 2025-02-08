Game Preview: Spirit at Guelph Storm

February 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (26-21-1-1) visit the Guelph Storm (14-26-4-3) on Saturday, February 8th at the Sleeman Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:07 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 471 / Rogers TV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Friday, February 7th where they fell to the Brantford Bulldogs 4-2. Michael Misa had two assists while Igor Chernyshov scored a goal and grabbed an assist.

Guelph last played on Friday, February 7th where they defeated the North Bay Battalion 5-4 in overtime. Ryan McGuire had two goals and an assist with Max Namestnikov scoring the game winner.

This Season:

Saginaw and Guelph have faced off twice so far this season with the Spirit coming out on top in both matchups. The first game came on December 13th where Saginaw won 7-6. Michael Misa had four-point night for the Spirit with two goals and two assists while Alec McLean scored the same for the Storm. The teams met again on January 18th which saw Saginaw come out with a 6-2 victory. Zayne Parekh led the Spirit offense with three goals and two assists along with Michael Misa's two goals and an assist. Despite the loss, Jett Luchanko tallied a goal and an assist.

Players to Watch:

With two assists against Brantford on Friday, Michael Misa extended his point streak to 15 games. During that span, Misa has 12 goals and 21 assists. Igor Chernyshov continues to produce since his debut. In just four games, Chernyshov has nine points (6G-3A). Zayne Parekh has played well against Guelph this season, netting a hat-trick and picking up two assists last time these teams met. The Flames prospect will look to continue his success against the Storm on Saturday night.

Jett Luchanko has been solid for the Storm this season. In his last seven games, Luchanko has four goals and four assists. Charlie Paquette is leading his team in points, goals and assists. Paquette has played in 48 games this season and has totaled 21G-26A-47P. Rookie Alex McLean has had success against the Spirit this season. In two games against Saginaw, McLean has two goals and two assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Guelph's NHL Drafted Players:

Jett Luchanko (PHI)

Jake Karabela (WSH)

