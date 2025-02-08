Mangone Hits 200 Career Points with Hat Trick, Spirit Down Storm

February 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Guelph, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Guelph Storm 10-7 on Saturday, February 8th. Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa each had two goals and three assists. Calem Mangone netted his third hat-trick of the season to become the tenth player in team history to hit 200 career points. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 19 saves on 26 shots. Colin Ellsworth was the starting goaltender for Guelph tallying 15 saves on 20 shots. Kayden Newton replaced Ellsworth to open the second and stopped 12 of the 16 shots he faced.

The Spirit got on the board early as Zayne Parekh fired a shot from the slot into the back of the Guelph net. Michael Misa and Kristian Epperson got the assists as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead while shorthanded.

Saginaw extended their lead while on a man advantage as Igor Chernyshov sent a pass to Calem Mangone crashing the net and he tapped the puck past Ellsworth. Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh recorded the assists 11:12 into the period.

Michael extended the Saginaw lead to 3-0 as he sniped a one-time pass from Igor Chernyshov into the back of the net. Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh tallied the assists while on a two-man advantage.

Only 36 seconds later, Ethan Weir tapped in a pass from Carson Harmer to capitalize on the powerplay once again. Harmer and Graydon Jones picked up the assists as Saginaw took a 4-0 lead.

Another powerplay goal gave Saginaw a 5-0 lead as Graydon Jones fired a shot into traffic and Carson Harmer tipped the puck past Ellsworth. Jones and Ethan Weir got the assists.

After 1: SAG 5 - 0 GUE (Total Shots: 20 - 6)

The Storm made a goalie change to start the period as Kayden Newton replaced Ellsworth in net.

Guelph got on the board in the second as Hunter McKenzie skated into the Saginaw zone and buried a shot up high. Alex McLean was credited with the assist 5:51 into the period.

Just over a minute later Ryan McGuire sent a shot into an open Saginaw net. Carter Stevens tallied the assist.

Immediately after the next faceoff, Charlie Paquette stole the puck off the stick of a Spirit defender and fired a shot past Oke. Paquette's 22nd of the season cut the Saginaw lead to 5-3.

The Spirit answered back as Igor Chernyshov fired a cross-ice pass to Calem Mangone who sniped the puck over the glove of Newton. Chernyshov picked up the assist as Mangone's second of the game gave Saginaw a 6-3 lead.

Jett Luchanko responded 47 seconds later as he buried a shot past Oke. Ryan McGuire and Rowan Topp were credited with the assists.

Calem Mangone completed the hat-trick just 38 seconds later as he sent a shot under the glove of newton. Dima Zhilkin tallied the assist which gave the Spirit a 7-4 lead.

After 2: SAG 7 - 4 GUE (2nd Period Shots: 9 - 10 Totals Shots: 29 - 16)

Five minutes into the third, Jett Luchanko fired a shot into the back of the Spirit net for his second of the game. Daniil Skvortsov and Rowan Topp tallied the assists as the Storm got within two.

A minute later, Rowan Topp sent a shot from the blueline that was tipped in by Justin Bottineau. Topp recorded the lone assist as Guelph made it a 7-6 game.

Midway through the period, Igor Chernyshov regained Saginaw's two goal lead as he fired the puck from the hash marks into the back of the Guelph net. Kristian Epperson and Michael Misa picked up the assists.

Igor Chenryshov found the back of the net again as he skated through the Storm zone untouched and tucked the puck through the five-hole of Newton. Kristian Epperson and Michael Misa got the assists as Saginaw went up 9-6.

Just 38 seconds later, Charlie Paquette scored his second of the game with Guelph's net empty. Jake Karabela and Jett Luchanko were credited with the assists.

Michael Misa was able to find the empty Storm net as he dove after a loose puck for the game's final goal. Graydon Jones tallied the assist which made it a 10-7 game with 3:53 left in the third period.

FINAL: SAG 10 - 7 GUE (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 9 Total Shots: 37 - 26)

Powerplays: SAG 4/6 GUE 0/2

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (19 Saves / 26 Shots W) GUE Colin Ellsworth (15 Saves / 20 Shots L) Kayden Newton (12 Saves / 16 Shots)

Saginaw travels to the Soo on Wednesday to face the Greyhounds on February 12th. Puck drop is set for 7:07 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.