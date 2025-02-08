Spitfires Win In Overtime 3-2 Over Bulldogs

February 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON - The Brantford Bulldogs made their only trip to the WFCU Centre on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs are coming in hot with a 5-game win streak and have soared up into 2 nd in the Eastern Conference. The Spitfires have solidified themselves as the best in the West Division with 73 points and are currently 2 nd in the Western Conference. On Saturday, it was a see-saw battle as the Spitfires came out with a huge win in overtime 3-2.

In the first period, both teams were testing the waters so to speak as they played cautiously. The games first goal would come just over 14 minutes into this one. the Bulldogs would strike on the powerplay as Vanacker would score his 14 th goal of the season. With just over a minute to play the Spitfires would strike back. Greentree would pick off an outlet pass from the Bulldogs and score his 35 th goal of the season, unassisted. The shots were 11-3 after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period, it was the same story with a tight checking game. The Spitfires would strike with a powerplay goal of their own near the end of the frame. Greentree got the puck to Nesbitt and his shot went wide but bounced out the other side to Cristoforo who would score his 12 th goal of the season. The Spitfires led 2-1 heading into the third and had a 29-8 shot advantage.

In the third period, it was again a close battle between two top clubs. The Bulldogs would score on the powerplay to tie the game at 2 and we were off to overtime.

In the overtime frame, it was a possession-based game but the Bulldogs coughed up the puck and sent Morneau in on a partial breakaway. He was stopped but Protas picked up the rebound and buried his 35 th goal of the season; giving the Spitfires a 3-2 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday when the Sarnia Sting come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

