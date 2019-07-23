Frisco Takes Series at DSP

Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR - Ronald Herrera pitched five scoreless innings and the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 5-3 to close out the Travs homestand and take the series, three games to one. Down five runs, the Travs closed within two and had the tying run at the plate in the ninth but were not able to get over the hump. Arkansas finished the homestand with a 2-5 record. Logan Gilbert made his second Double-A start and took the loss. He gave up just one run on two hits through five innings before getting knocked for four runs in the sixth.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco took the lead early when Leody Taveras drew a leadoff walk, stole second, went to third on a sac bunt and then scored on a groundout.

* Andretty Cordero hit a two-run single and Eliezer Alvarez a two-run double in Frisco's big sixth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 2-3, BB, run

* RHP Zac Grotz: 2.2 IP, 4 K

News and Notes

* The Travs have lost three straight series for the first time this season.

* Donnie Walton registered his 30th multi-hit game of the year.

Up Next

After a day off on Tuesday, the Travs open a seven-game roadtrip on Wednesday with the first of three at Midland. Left-hander Ricardo Sanchez (6-6, 3.61) gets the start. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

