Mondou's Big Night Leads Hounds to Win

On the final day of a seven-game road trip, the RockHounds re-discovered the "joy of hitting." After averaging less than two runs (and exactly 4Â½ hits) per contest, the 'Hounds scored seven runs and banged out 11 hits in a 7-3 win over the Drillers Monday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Edwin Diaz broke out of a lengthy slump (see below) and did it in a big way (3-for-4 with a double and three runs) and Nate Mondou went 2-for-3 (plus a walk) including a key two-run home run. Brallan Perez added a two-hit game, scoring one run, driving in another, and stealing a base. Diaz, Mondou, and Perez collected seven of the RockHounds' 11 hits ... scored six of the seven runs ... and drove in four.

Diaz walked and came home on a Perez single in the second inning to open the scoring. After Carlos Rincon's solo home run tied the game in the third, Mondou ripped a two-run drive to the deepest recess of the power alley in right-center to highlight a three-run fourth inning.

Tulsa again came right back, scoring twice in the home half of the fourth, but the 'Hounds answered with three more in the fifth with a two-run double by Collin Theroux capping the scoring.

With Brian Howard slated for a promotion to (AAA) Las Vegas., the RockHounds pitched "by committee." Tulsa did all its damage against Norge Ruiz, scoring three runs on four hits, combined, in the third and fourth innings.

Trey Cochran-Gill, Angel Duno (win) and Seth Martinez each went two scoreless innings and Cody Stull put up a goose-egg in the seventh. They four relievers combined for seven innings, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

The RockHounds went 4-3 on a road trip that saw them face the league's top two clubs. The 'Hounds took 2-of-3 at Arkansas (the Travelers have, by far, the league's best record) and split the four-gamer at Tulsa after dropping the first two games.

Texas League South Division

The Sod Poodles rallied to tie Northwest Arkansas in the ninth and went on to edge the Naturals, 9-8, in 11 innings in Amarillo ... Corpus Christi dropped a 6-2 decision (at home) to Springfield ... and Frisco again defeated Arkansas, 5-3, in North Little Rock.

The RockHounds and Sod Poodles (both 17-14) lead Corpus Christi (14-17) by three games ... and Frisco (13-17) by 3Â½.

Springfield gets a "tip of the cap" from the RockHounds for a heckuva road trip. The Cardinals were 12-35 on the road this season when they began their grueling road swing to Amarillo and Corpus Christi. Springfield went 5-2, winning nearly half as many road games in a week as they had to that point all season. The Cardinals took 2-of-3 from the Sod Poodles and 3-of-4 from the Hooks. Their reward? A 13-hour bus ride home to Springfield, Missouri. In eight days, the Cardinals traveled from Springfield ... to Amarillo ... to Corpus Christi (and played that night) ... and back to Springfield. Enjoy the off-day, fellas!

Perspective - - The RockHounds spent the week on the road (and played the league's top two clubs) while the Sod Poodles were at home for the seven games. That might have been a recipe for Amarillo to take over the top spot in the South Division but, as the 'Hounds head home and the Sod Poodles pack for the road, the clubs are still tied (as they were when the week began).

Notable

Nate Mondou (2-for-3, 2-run HR, 3, RBI, walk) continued his resurgence and is hitting .295 (18-for-61) in his last 17 games.

Tyler Ramirez (2-for-4, walk) extended his on-base streak to 14 games (12-49, .245).

Edwin Diaz (3-for-4, double, 3 runs) broke out of his slump in a big way. Think a three-hit game felt pretty good? Edwin entered the game 1-for-his-last-21 ... 2-for-36 ... and (over 24 games) 13-for-82. The fourth-inning double was his 24th, a career high.

Next Game

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Security Bank Ballpark 6:30 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

The 'Hounds are home at Security Bank Ballpark July 24-30, hosting Arkansas & Tulsa

- First of a four-game series and of a seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:15 p.m.

- Tuesday is one of the (three) remaining league-wide off days on the 2019 schedule

