Cardinals Kids Clinic Sign-Ups Now Open for August 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce the details for the second 2019 Cardinals Youth Baseball Clinic at Hammons Field led by Springfield Cardinals players and coaches!

The clinic will be held on Saturday, August 10 from 9:00-11:45 a.m. and is primarily for kids aged 7-12 years old. All kids in attendance will participate in batting practice, pitching lessons and fielding instruction on the award-winning Hammons Field and in our massive Indoor Training Facility.

In addition to the unique opportunity to learn from future St. Louis Cardinals, registration includes:

- 4 Tickets to either the Friday, August 9 or Saturday, August 10 game vs. the Arkansas Travelers

- A Springfield Cardinals cap

All of the above, including admission to the clinic, is just $60!

To register, contact Senior Community Marketing Coordinator Garrison Pendergrass at (417) 832-3017. Spots are limited, so register today! For more information, e-mail gpendergrass@cardinals.com.

