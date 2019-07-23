All Fans Receive a Premium Giveaway Item on 'Dia de los Regalos' August 3

July 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - In the spirit of Dia de los Hooks Weekend, the third-annual celebration at Whataburger Field emulating Dia de los Muertos, the Hooks announced Tuesday that all fans in attendance on Saturday, August 3 will receive one random premium giveaway item.

Dia de los Regalos - or "Day of the Gifts" - will feature some of the most popular Hooks giveaways in recent memory, including 2017 Replica Astros World Series rings, Hooks Whataburger jerseys, Astros George Springer "Thumbs Up" bobbleheads, Retro Houston Astros caps and more.

"We wanted to commemorate this year's Dia de los Hooks festivities with a day of giving," Hooks Director of Marketing JD Davis said. "With the tradition of Dia de los Muertos in mind, we're giving fans a chance to remember some of our top giveaways with the opportunity to have them again."

Giveaway items will be limited to one per person and fans will not be able to choose their item. Fans must be present with their ticket to receive an item.

Dia de los Hooks Weekend, held August 1-3 to begin a four-game series against the Midland RockHounds, will feature facepainting, local artists and vendors, an ofrenda to honor those we have lost and more. Game-worn jerseys will also be available through public auction. Tickets are on sale at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Whataburger Field Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.