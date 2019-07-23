Donate School Supplies, See the Cardinals for $1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to partner with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to hold a school supplies drive running today through the Tuesday, July 30 home game at Hammons Field.

All fans that donate a new or unused school supply may purchase a discounted $1 ticket to the Springfield Cardinals home game taking place on Tuesday, July 30.

The school supplies drive will benefit the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools, which works to bridge the gap between what area schools need and what they can afford. The following list of items are currently most needed:

- 24-count Crayola crayons

- 12-count Crayola washable markers

- Wide-ruled composition books

- Wide-ruled spiral notebooks

- 12-count Crayola colored pencils

- Expo dry erase markers, black

Tuesday, July 30 is also a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, meaning fans that participate in the drive have a chance to help their community, catch the game for just $1 and enjoy $1 hot dogs! First Pitch that night is 6:30pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm.

To donate to the school supplies drive in advance, please bring your item to the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday. Fans are also welcome to bring their donation to the Ticket Office on their way into the ballpark on Tuesday, July 30.

For more information, call the Cardinals Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

