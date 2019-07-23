Homestand Highlights: July 24 - July 30

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark tomorrow night - Wednesday, July 24th - to begin a 7-game homestand against a pair of teams from the Texas League South Division. The Naturals will start by hosting the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros) for a 3-game series before welcoming the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres) to Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night for the final 4-game set of the homestand.

Wednesday, July 24 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- $1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT PRESENTED BY GONESH® PET-SAFE INCENSE STICKS

- BBQ SLIDER NIGHT - Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand every Wednesday night. The BBQ Sliders are only available at The Bullpen. The homestand opener is presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks.

- $5 GROUP NIGHT on 1B/3B Reserved Tickets - Minimum of 20 tickets and must be purchased in advance.

- MEDIA PARTNER is Hog Radio Group - 96.7 The Coyote, 99.5 ESPN, Star 101.5 and Lite 106.5

Thursday, July 25 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY FOGHORN'S

- THIRSTY THURSDAY - Features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16oz. Pabst Blue Ribbon Drafts for only $2 at specific locations on the concourse. Thursday night is presented by Foghorn's.

- UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Fans can exchange their unused tickets from the 2019 season at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value to Thursday night's game against the Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 93.3 The Eagle and Hot Mix 101.9

Friday, July 26 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- CHRISTMAS IN JULY WEEKEND FIREWORKS FRIDAY FEATURING A T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY BY all® detergent AND AN UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION

- CHRISTMAS IN JULY WEEKEND - Night #1 of Christmas in July at Arvest Ballpark. Come out and enjoy all the sights and sounds of Christmas as 80 feet of 'snow' will hit Arvest Ballpark over the coming weekend, along with 555 feet of lights around the main gates and Kid's Zone area while the Hall of Fame will transform into a cozy fireplace where stockings will be hung with care. In addition the Arvest Ballpark Train will turn into a Naturals version of the Polar Express while the letters to Santa station will be in the Team Store.

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY - A spectacular fireworks show after every Friday home game

- T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans in attendance on Friday night will receive a special Naturals' t-shirt honoring Kila Ka'aihue, a former 2008 Texas League Player of the Year for the Naturals and our 2019 Hall of Fame Inductee, courtesy of all® detergent.

- UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION - The Naturals will be showcasing their holiday spirit by wearing some Ugly Christmas Sweater Jerseys on Friday night courtesy of Natural State Pest Control. During the game, fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jersey of their favorite player or coach where ALL the proceeds will go to the NWA Food Bank. Fans with winning bids will receive their jersey directly from the player and/or coach on the field following the conclusion of the game.

- SANTA CLAUS APPEARANCE - Santa will be in attendance on both nights of Christmas in July to meet with fans throughout the game. Santa will be in the Community Room from 7:15 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then walking around the concourse after that time.

- CHRISTMAS IN JULY FOOD DRIVE - Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to be donated to the NWA Food Bank. Items of particular need include Whole Grain Cereal, Low Sodium Canned Chicken, and Low Sodium Canned Tuna. For your total donation you will receive a voucher good for four (4) free Dugout Premium tickets to the Naturals game on Sunday, August 11th.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KIX 104 and the Arkansas CW

Saturday, July 27 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 4:30 P.M.)

- CHRISTMAS IN JULY WEEKEND 'ABOMINABLE STRIKE' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY OZARKS COCA-COLA

- CHRISTMAS IN JULY WEEKEND - Night #2 of Christmas in July at Arvest Ballpark. Come out and enjoy all the sights and sounds of Christmas as 80 feet of 'snow' will hit Arvest Ballpark over the coming weekend, along with 555 feet of lights around the main gates and Kid's Zone area while the Hall of Fame will transform into a cozy fireplace where stockings will be hung with care. In addition the Arvest Ballpark Train will turn into a Naturals version of the Polar Express while the letters to Santa station will be in the Team Store.

- ABOMINABLE STRIKE BOBBLEHEAD - The first 1,500 fans in attendance for Night #2 of Christmas in July will receive a one-of-a-kind 'Abominable Strike' Bobblehead courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola as they enter the main gates.

- SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR - Fans can enjoy a Saturday Happy Hour at Arvest Ballpark in advance of EVERY Saturday home game from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the 1st base line. Fans attending can enjoy half-price deals on over 120 different alcoholic beverage options in advance of the Naturals 6:05pm game. Happy Hours also feature BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 served out of The Bullpen concession stand.

- SANTA CLAUS APPEARANCE - Santa will be in attendance on Night #2 of Christmas in July to meet with fans throughout the game. Santa will be in the Community Room from 6:45 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. and then walking around the concourse after that time.

- CHRISTMAS IN JULY FOOD DRIVE - Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to be donated to the NWA Food Bank. Items of particular need include Whole Grain Cereal, Low Sodium Canned Chicken, and Low Sodium Canned Tuna. For your total donation you will receive a voucher good for four (4) free Dugout Premium tickets to the Naturals game on Sunday, August 11th.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KFSM, Power 105.7 and 98.3 K-Keg

Sunday, July 28 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 2:05 P.M. (Gates open at 1 P.M.)

- KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY WITH MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES FEATURING PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD

- KIDS EAT FREE - ALL kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a Hot Dog, CLIF Kid ZBar and 12 oz. Soda as they enter the gates courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Ballpark, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola.

- MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the Naturals game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

- PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Fans young and old are encouraged to bring their gloves and arrive early on Sunday afternoon for a pre-game catch on the field from 1:05 p.m. until 1:25 p.m. Fans interested in participating in the pre-game catch in right field are being asked to meet at Section 104 where a representative will be on hand to give out 80 baseballs to fans as the enter the field.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KNWA, Fox 24 KFTA, and Magic 107.9

Monday, July 29 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- MONDAY NIGHT LIGHTS BY OZARKS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE WITH $1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC.

- MONDAY NIGHT LIGHTS - Fans who bring their Ozarks Electric bill or Co-op Connections Card to the Arvest Ballpark Box Office will receive $5 PREMIUM TICKETS to all Monday night games during the 2019 season.

- $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS - Hot dogs are available for just $1 each courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

- INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card when you enter the ballpark and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 94.3 Nash ICON & Big Country 107.3

Tuesday, July 30 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT WITH JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS AND A T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY BY GRAND LAKE CASINO

- $5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers.

- JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT every Tuesday Night - Fans can enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville. Brats are served at two (2) different locations on the concourse.

- T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY for the first 300 fans in attendance courtesy of Grand Lake Casino.

- $5 GROUP NIGHT on 1B/3B Reserved Tickets - Minimum of 20 tickets, must be purchased in advance.

- T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One 1/2 OFF T-shirts.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 92.1 The Ticket and 94.9 Radio Jon Deek

