Friday Is the 8th Annual Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning Winter Wear Drive

Friday, November 15th is the 8th annual Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning Winter Wear Drive in support of Hope House as the Guelph Storm host the Niagara IceDogs at 7:07pm. Winter wear is more than winter coats, your donations of new winter gloves, warm socks or toques can also make a big difference during the upcoming months for those in need in our community.

When you enter the rink, volunteers will be on hand in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 to collect your much-needed new or gently used hats, socks, mitts/gloves, boots, and scarves in support of Hope House. For every item that fans donate, volunteers will provide a raffle ticket. The five winning numbers have been pre-drawn, and fans can check their raffle tickets immediately to see if they have won one of ten prizes donated by the Guelph Storm. Winning numbers, collection bins, and prizes will be located at the Sponsorship Section at the top of section 116. Any prizes not claimed will be available for pickup at the Storm Administration Offices when the game begins.

5 prizes are available to be won with lucky number raffle tickets! The top prize features a helmet signed by the entire 2023/24 team!

Most Needed Items:

Adult Winter Boots

Socks (thick socks, wool socks)

Toques

Gloves

Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

