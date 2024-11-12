OHL Disciplinary Action: Game #166 - Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced disciplinary action resulting from the regular season game of Saturday, November 9 between the Barrie Colts and visiting Sudbury Wolves. The following suspensions stem from an altercation that took place with 1:06 remaining in the third period.

The League previously announced that Sudbury player Blake Clayton has received an automatic two-game suspension as a result of being assessed a Game Misconduct for being the third man involved in the altercation. Clayton has now served one game of this two-game suspension and is eligible to return on November 17.

The OHL has also handed down a five-game suspension to Barrie player Evan Passmore as a result of his contravention of the OHL's Bullying Policy. Passmore was assessed a Match Penalty for his role in the altercation, and is eligible to return on November 24.

The OHL Bullying Policy states:

"Bullying in the OHL is an incident in which a player demonstrates an act of repeated aggressive, physical behaviour towards an opposing player who chooses not to respond to such action(s)."

Additionally, the OHL has suspended Barrie player Cole Dubowsky for two games. One game of Dubowsky's sentence is credited to being the instigator of a fight in the final five minutes of the game. The other game is assigned to this incident being his second fighting major in the same game. He is eligible to return on November 16.

