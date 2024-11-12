The Road Ahead: Skating Through the Central

November 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs bounced back last week, ending their five-game losing streak with a 6-3 win against one of the OHL's pre-season favourites, the Brampton Steelheads. The Bulldogs (7-8-2-0) will look to keep their momentum going and start a winning streak of their own with three more games this week.

Game 1: Wednesday, November 13th vs Barrie Colts

The Bulldogs will host the Barrie Colts (11-5-0-0) in their first matchup of the 2024-25 season. The two teams split four games last season with two wins apiece.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs outscored the Colts 11-3 last year at the Brantford Civic Centre, going 2-0 vs Barrie, including their 5-2 win during the Teddy Bear Toss game. Cole Brown registered three assists in these two victories and will look to keep it up on Wednesday.

Game 2: Saturday, November 16th vs Brampton Steelheads

The Bulldogs will take on the Brampton Steelheads (8-8-2-0) in their third matchup of the season. The two teams have split the 2024-25 season series 1-1.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs and Steelheads faced-off just last week, with Brantford getting revenge after the Steelheads took the season opener 7-0. Jake O'Brien registered his first career OHL hat-trick to lead the Bulldogs to a 6-3 victory in last Sunday's matchup.

The Steelheads will look to take the lead back on Saturday in the season series' first trip to the Civic Centre.

Game 3: Sunday, November 17th @ Niagara IceDogs

The Bulldogs will head to Niagara to take on the IceDogs (13-5-0-0) in a Sunday matinee game. The IceDogs lead the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

After going winless vs the Bulldogs since 2019, Niagara finally got back in the win column vs Brantford, taking a 6-4 victory last Saturday. The IceDogs have taken the OHL by surprise this season, currently leading the OHL's Central Division and ranking 4th league-wide.

The Bulldogs will look to stop the IceDogs in their tracks in the second edition of this year's Canine Cup.

