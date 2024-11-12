The Road Ahead: Skating Through the Central
November 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
The Brantford Bulldogs bounced back last week, ending their five-game losing streak with a 6-3 win against one of the OHL's pre-season favourites, the Brampton Steelheads. The Bulldogs (7-8-2-0) will look to keep their momentum going and start a winning streak of their own with three more games this week.
Game 1: Wednesday, November 13th vs Barrie Colts
The Bulldogs will host the Barrie Colts (11-5-0-0) in their first matchup of the 2024-25 season. The two teams split four games last season with two wins apiece.
Storyline to watch:
The Bulldogs outscored the Colts 11-3 last year at the Brantford Civic Centre, going 2-0 vs Barrie, including their 5-2 win during the Teddy Bear Toss game. Cole Brown registered three assists in these two victories and will look to keep it up on Wednesday.
Game 2: Saturday, November 16th vs Brampton Steelheads
The Bulldogs will take on the Brampton Steelheads (8-8-2-0) in their third matchup of the season. The two teams have split the 2024-25 season series 1-1.
Storyline to watch:
The Bulldogs and Steelheads faced-off just last week, with Brantford getting revenge after the Steelheads took the season opener 7-0. Jake O'Brien registered his first career OHL hat-trick to lead the Bulldogs to a 6-3 victory in last Sunday's matchup.
The Steelheads will look to take the lead back on Saturday in the season series' first trip to the Civic Centre.
Game 3: Sunday, November 17th @ Niagara IceDogs
The Bulldogs will head to Niagara to take on the IceDogs (13-5-0-0) in a Sunday matinee game. The IceDogs lead the season series 1-0.
Storyline to watch:
After going winless vs the Bulldogs since 2019, Niagara finally got back in the win column vs Brantford, taking a 6-4 victory last Saturday. The IceDogs have taken the OHL by surprise this season, currently leading the OHL's Central Division and ranking 4th league-wide.
The Bulldogs will look to stop the IceDogs in their tracks in the second edition of this year's Canine Cup.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024
- Weekend Preview: November 13-16 - Barrie Colts
- OHL Disciplinary Action: Game #166 - Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts - OHL
- Friday Is the 8th Annual Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning Winter Wear Drive - Guelph Storm
- Petes, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), and Special Olympics Ontario Team up to Raise Funds and Awareness for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability - Peterborough Petes
- Honoring a Hero: Bill Steedman, 2024 Baths for the Brave Winner - Kingston Frontenacs
- The Road Ahead: Skating Through the Central - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spirit's Calem Mangone Commits to Lake Superior State University - Saginaw Spirit
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 4 - 10 - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.