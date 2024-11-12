Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 4 - 10

November 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds had another busy three-day stretch this past weekend, hosting the Peterborough Petes on Frida, the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday, then renewing the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup rivalry with Saginaw on Sunday. To kick things off, the Birds returned to their winning ways and ended a three-game skid with a decisive 4-1 triumph over the Petes. They also bid farewell to a 0-for-15 slump on the power play thanks to one of Chris Thibodeau's two goals. The veteran winger now leads all Flint players with five multi-point games this season.

Flint sought to avenge a disappointing 4-0 loss on home ice to the Soo one week prior on Saturday. The game didn't start as planned, with the Hounds piling on four goals in the opening frame. Recently added goaltender Noah Bender came on in relief of Nathan Day midway through the opening frame, posting 17 saves on 19 shots the remainder of the tilt. Also noteworthy was the OHL debut of center Hayden Reid, who won four of seven faceoff attempts and made his physical presence known very quickly. It was the Hounds, however, who skated away with a 6-2 victory.

The Firebirds traveled north to the Dow Event Center on Sunday for the first installment of the eight-game Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series with the in-state rival Saginaw Spirit. Reid scored his first OHL goal, and team captain Connor Clattenburg netted his third of the campaign, but Calem Mangone's natural hat trick put the game out of reach. Saginaw took the first game of the series by a final score of 7-2.

Over the three-game weekend, the Birds scored four goals on 17 power play opportunities (23.5%). The penalty kill allowed one goal each night, finishing 11-of-14 (78.6%). Flint also outshot the opposition 92-76 through the three contests.

LEADERBOARD:

Chris Thibodeau leads the squad in assists (12) and total points (16) through 18 games. Nathan Aspinall and Kaden Pitre are tied for the most goals with six apiece.

COMING UP:

This week will again feature three games for the Firebirds. First up is a rematch of Sunday's loss at the hands of the Spirit, this time at the Dort Financial Center on Wednesday. It's ABC12 Night Supporting Coats for Kids. Fans can donate a new or unused coat and get a FREE ticket to the game, courtesy of ABC12. All coats will benefit The Salvation Army.

The team hits the road Friday to play the Greyhounds for the fourth time this season, the most they've seen any opponent to date. The radio broadcast of Friday's game will air on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app.

Finally, Flint hosts the Erie Otters at the Dort Financial Center on Saturday for Pro Wrestling Night, produced by Pure Pro Wrestling. Rhyno (WWE Alumni), Moose (TNA Wrestling), and Jack Price (TNA Wrestling) will be doing a meet & greet during the game.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.