Spirit's Calem Mangone Commits to Lake Superior State University

November 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Calem Mangone has committed to the Lake Superior State Lakers men's hockey program for the 2025-26 season. The Saginaw Spirit overage forward made the announcement via his Instagram account on Monday night.

A recently-turned 20-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Mangone will play just over the bridge in Michigan next season for a Lakers program that competes in the CCHA. Now in his fourth OHL season, Mangone, who scored a natural hat-trick on Sunday, has 21 points (8-13-21) over 18 games as the Spirit own a record of 10-7-1-0.

Originally selected by Saginaw with the second overall pick of the 2021 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection, Mangone has gone on to become the most offensively productive U18 Draft selection in OHL history, putting up 165 points (61-104-165) over 194 career regular season games. He was a solid producer for Saginaw in last year's playoffs, recording 14 points (7-7-14) in 17 games. His performance in Saginaw's second round series against his hometown Soo Greyhounds last spring remains one of the standout showings in Spirit franchise history as he stepped up to score several big goals in the seven game bout.

The Lakers play out of Taffy Abel Arena in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and have won three NCAA Tournament championships in 1988, 1992 and 1994. The program has produced eventual NHL regulars such as Doug Weight, Jim Dowd, Brian Rolston and Bates Battaglia.

Mangone and the Spirit are back in action on Wednesday night when they visit the rival Flint Firebirds at 7:00pm.

