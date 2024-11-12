Weekend Preview: November 13-16

November 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's an all-Eastern Conference week for the Colts with a rare Wednesday night game to start off the next two on the road before finishing at home on Saturday night.

Wednesday, November 13th at Brantford:

While only playing twice in the Brantford Civic Centre, the Colts have yet to register a win there. The Colts will look to change that tune with the last 10 games seeing the Colts hold an 8-2-0-0 record. The Colts currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 22 points through 16 games, the Bulldogs sit in ninth place with 16 points through games. The jammed-pack Eastern Conference sees only a 10-point difference from the first-place Niagara IceDogs to the Brantford Bulldogs.

Friday, November 15th at Brampton:

The Colts and Steelheads have met a lot in the early stages of the 2024-25 season. Through three games, the Colts have won the past two (Oct.5th and 25th), with the Steelhead's lone win coming on Oct. 3rd. The last video to Bramtpon saw Parker Vaughan score his first career OHL goal.

Saturday, November 16th vs Oshawa:

Only the third home game of November sees the Oshawa Generals make their first appearance at Sadlon Arena this season. The two teams squared off on October 6th in Oshawa which saw the Colts earn a 4-3 victory thanks to Colts forwards Cole Beaudoin (two goals, 1 assist) and Riley Patterson (three assists) leading the way with three points.

"This weekend presents three good games against three other strong Eastern Conference teams who have built strong rosters. These games will be a good test for us but we're taking it one game at a time. We have told the group it comes down to one win, a second, and a third win so we can go into our off day feeling good on Sunday." Commented Assistant Coach, Dylan Smoskowitz.

Other Notes:

Parker Vaughan returned to the Colts this week after participating with Hockey Canada at the World U17 Challenge in Sarnia. Parker and Canada Red would win a silver medal, Parker registered one goal and one assist throughout the four-game tournament.

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that a pair of Colts will miss time due to actions near the end of the game on Saturday night vs Sudbury. Colts defenceman Evan Passmore has been handed a five-game suspension and forward Cole Dubowsky will serve a two-game suspension. Dubowsky is eligible to return on Saturday night vs Oshawa while Passmore is eligible to return to the lineup on November 24th at Sarnia.

