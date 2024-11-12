Honoring a Hero: Bill Steedman, 2024 Baths for the Brave Winner
November 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Lifestyle Home Products, Jacuzzi Bath Remodel, and the Kingston Frontenacs recently had the privilege of honoring veteran Bill Steedman, Lifestyle Home Products' 2024 Baths for the Brave recipient. Thanks to a special partnership between these organizations, Bill was celebrated with a memorable day full of unique experiences and gratitude for his service.
The day began with a lunch with four-time Stanley Cup champion Billy Carroll, giving Bill the chance to connect with a hockey legend. This was followed by an exclusive tour of the Lifestyle Home Products factory, where Bill saw firsthand the craftsmanship and care that go into each product. The Kingston Frontenacs added to the excitement with a behind-the-scenes experience, offering Bill an insider's look at the team and their operations.
In addition to these experiences, Bill attended the Frontenacs' Remembrance Day Game on Saturday, November 9th, at Slush Puppie Place, an event dedicated to honouring veterans and their sacrifices.
To crown this special tribute, Bill will soon enjoy a brand-new Jacuzzi Bath Remodel at home-a gesture of thanks for his service and inspiration.
Frontenacs fans, please join us in congratulating Bill Steedman and expressing our gratitude for his service. Thank you, Bill, for being a true hero and inspiration to us all.
