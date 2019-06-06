Freedom's Brown to be Inducted into Frontier League Hall of Fame

June 6, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





FLORENCE, Ky - The Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, are proud to announce that former owner, Clint Brown, will be inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 16 before the Freedom take on the Lake Erie Crushers at UC Health Stadium. Brown owned the team from 2005-2017 before passing away in January of 2018.

"Clint always wanted to own a minor league team. Owning the Florence Freedom was a dream come true," said wife, Kim Brown. Frontier League Commissioner, Bill Lee, expressed his fond thoughts of Brown by saying, "Clint truly loved the Frontier League. He gave of his time and talents on many occasions to make the League better for players, owners and fans. "

The induction ceremony will take place on the field pre-game before the Freedom take on the Crushers on Father's Day, June 16. Gates open at 4:35 p.m., with the ceremony set to start around 5:05 p.m. First pitch of the ballgame is slated for for 5:35 p.m.

A few of Brown's accomplishments included the Freedom earning the league's Organization of the Year twice during his tenure in 2005 and 2015. Brown saved the Freedom, seeing the franchise through a turbulent start that earned him the nickname, the "white knight" of Freedom baseball. Clint purchased the team out of bankruptcy, and paid off bad-debt to finish the stadium following a failed start-up by the previous ownership group.

Over Brown's 13 seasons owning the club, the Freedom made the playoffs 5 times and went to the league's Championship Series twice.

Prior to the game, the Frontier League will also induct former Chillicothe Paints great 3B/1B Mitch House into the Hall of Fame.

"Mitch was a tremendous power hitter for the Paints and a 3 time postseason All-Star, he truly deserves to be enshrined", Lee added.

Tickets for the Father's Day game on June 16 are on sale now. Fans can play catch with dad on the field from 4:35 p.m. - 5:05 p.m. before the Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place. Save $2 per ticket by ordering in advance of game day. Visit florencefreedom.com or call 859-594-4487 for ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.