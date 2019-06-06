Miners Lose Finale in Washington

June 6, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release





Washington, PA - The Southern Illinois Miners got ahead early against the Washington Wild Things on Thursday night at Wild Things Park, but could not keep the home team down in the middle frames in a 9-2 loss to drop the road set two games to one.

Things began swimmingly for the Miners, as in the top of the first inning, Bryant Flete led off with a walk, and one-out singles by Stephen Lohr and Kyle Davis set the stage for Andy Cosgrove, who also singled to drive in two runs and make it 2-0 Southern Illinois. On the mound, Austin Dubsky cruised through the first two innings as well, retiring all six batters he faced on just 22 pitches.

But things took a turn from there beginning in the third inning when the Wild Things plated three runs, including a go-ahead, two-out double by Shaine Hughes, to take a 3-2 lead. Washington would tack on two more runs in the third inning to push the lead out to 5-2, including a home run by J.J. Fernandez, and chased Dubsky (2-2) in the following inning on Fernandez's two-run triple for a 7-2 score.

The Wild Things would tack on two more runs in the seventh inning against Patrick Duester for the final margin of victory as the Miners' bats could not muster a comeback in the series finale. Lohr led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 11 in a row, but it was not enough as Southern Illinois was out-hit 14 to eight in the contest.

The Miners will look to bounce back when their road trip continues on Friday night in Avon, Ohio against the Lake Erie Crushers at 6:05 p.m. Chase Cunningham will pitch for Southern Illinois against Lake Erie southpaw Patrick Ledet in the series opener.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.