Boomers Squander Early Lead
June 6, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release
SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, held an early 4-0 lead but dropped a 6-5 decision to the Gateway Grizzlies in the final game of a midweek series.
All five runs scored by the Boomers in the contest were unearned. Gateway committed a pair of throwing errors in the bottom of the second, opening the door for the first four runs of the night. Dylan Jones rapped an RBI double and Jack Parenty sprinted to a two-run triple in the frame. Gateway plated two runs in the third, fourth and sixth to grab the lead. A two-out error in the bottom of the sixth allowed Jones to score and pull the Boomers within a run, but the Gateway bullpen surrendered just one hit over 3.1 innings to secure the win.
Gunnar Kines suffered the loss, allowing six runs in 5.1 innings. Devin Rose worked 1.2 scoreless innings while Joe Dougherty finished out the night with two blank frames. Parenty and Rayden Sierra notched two hits each while Jones scored twice.
The Boomers (15-9) continue the homestand on Friday night by welcoming the Evansville Otters for the first time this year. LHP Connor Reed (2-0, 1.71) takes to the mound opposite RHP Patrick McGruff (4-0, 1.32) on a night that features postgame fireworks presented by Wintrust Community Banks. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.
