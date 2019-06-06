Slammers Walk-Off in the 12th Inning to Win Series vs Otters

The Otters were held scoreless in the 1st inning but their fortune turned around in the 2nd. After a leadoff double from Dakota Phillips, Carlos Castro launched his 5th homerun of the season over the left-center wall giving the Otters a 2-0 lead.

After only having 2 baserunners through the first 4 innings, the Slammers finally pushed across a run in the 5th. Ridge Hoopii-Haslam advanced to 2nd after a throwing error, then moved to 3rd on a dropped 3rd strike. Hoopii-Haslam then scored on an RBI groundout from Jared Morello making it a 2-1 game.

The Slammers would then tie the game in the bottom of the 6th inning thanks to a 2-out double from Riley Krane, followed by a 2-out RBI single from Brian Parreira. The Slammers would threaten again in the 7th inning, but left the runner stranded on 2nd.

Daren Osby gave the Slammers everything he had tonight. After giving up the 2 runs in the 2nd inning, he settled in sat down the next 17 Otter batters he faced. Osby's night ended after he gave up back-to-back 2-out singles in the 8th inning. Mario Samuel came in and recorded the final out. Osby's final line: 7 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 K, 0 BB, 2 ER.

The Otters were also on the receiving end of a solid outing from their starting pitcher. Tyler Beardsley started the game by throwing 4 scoreless innings and ended up only allowing 2 runs- 1 earned. Beardsley's final line: 7 IP, 3 H, 4 K, 1 BB, 1 ER.

In the bottom of the 12th inning, Riley Krane started on 2nd base, he moved to 3rd after a wild pitch with no outs where he was replaced with Lj Kalawaia. Peyton Isaacson, in his first game with the Slammers, hits a walk-off RBI single.

The Slammers win the series vs the Otters and improve their record to 9-15. The Otters fall to 13-11 with the loss. Cody Clark is the winning pitcher in tonight's game with 2 IP and 5 K's.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is:Peyton Isaacson (2-5 1 RBI).

