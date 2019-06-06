Rascals Split Doubleheader with Crushers

June 6, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





O'FALLON, Mo. - The River City Rascals split an eventful doubleheader with the Lake Erie Crushers on Thursday night, falling 9-6 in the opener before winning 5-4 in the night-cap. The first game began on Wednesday night, but was suspended in the fifth inning and resumed before the second game on Thursday. Andrew Penner capped off a wild night with a two-run, walk-off single in Game 2.

In Game 1, the Rascals took a 1-0 lead in the second on a solo home run from JD Hearn. The Crushers immediately responed with three runs in the top of the third, highlighted by a two-run blast from Jake Vieth. The Rascals tied the game in the bottom of the frame with a two-run shot from Braxton Martinez. In the top of the fourth, James Davison Jr. joined the long ball parade with a two-run homer, but the Rascals regained the lead 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth on solo shots from Tanner Murphy and Artemis Kadkhodaian, followed by a steal of home from Cody Livesay. The game was suspended due to rain with one out in the top of the fifth.

When play resumed on Thursday, with a runner at third base, Tyler Racusin singled in the game-tying run with two outs in the fifth. The Crushers then tacked on three more runs in the sixth, on an RBI single from Davison and a two-run single from Dale Burdick to take the 9-6 lead.

Rascals starter Joe Mortillaro recorded only one out, and was pulled after loading the bases on three straight walks in the first inning. Reliever Tanner Cable (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs.

Crushers starter Alex Romero took a no-decision, allowing five runs in 3 1/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. Kent Hasler (1-1) earned the win, pitching two scoreless frames in relief, and Seth Lucio earned his fifth save.

In Game 2, it was the Crushers who got on the board first, thanks to a solo shot from Davision in the top of the first inning. The Rascals took the 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame on a two-run double from Nolan Meadows. The Crushers made it 3-2 with a two-run blast from Karl Ellison in the second, before Meadows tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the fourth. The Crushers took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Rascusion, his third hit of the game, before Penner walked it off in the bottom of the frame.

Rascals starter Alec Byrd allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings with three walks and six strikeouts. Yeison Medina (1-1) earned the win out of the bullpen.

Crushers starter Jared Koenig also took a no-decision, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. Reliever Dalton Geekie (0-1) took the loss in his team debut.

The Rascals (14-10) host the Joliet Slammers this weekend for a three-game set at CarShield Field, beginning Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. Alex Winkelman is expected to take the mound for the Rascals in the opener.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.