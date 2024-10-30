Free Agent Defenseman James Paul Commits to Flint

October 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that the team has signed free agent defenseman James Paul to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm super excited and grateful to be given the opportunity to play for such a great organization," Paul said. "I can't wait to get started with the team and play in front of all the amazing fans at the Dort."

Paul attended Firebirds training camp as a free agent invitee in September. He is playing the 2024-25 season for the Oakville Blades of the OJHL, where he has two goals and five assists over 14 games thus far. The October 2007-born defenseman also played one game for the Blades during the 2023-24 season and put up three goals and seven assists in 34 games for Reps Hockey Club U18 AAA in the GTHL. Paul will be eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Paul's best trait is that he keeps the game simple. He has very good feet and plays with good pace. A defenseman who limits his mistakes by playing within his strengths and a with strong understanding of the game. Paul thinks the game very well and makes good first decisions with and without the puck."

Flint will return to action on Friday night for the first of three games in the span of three days. The Firebirds host the Windsor Spitfires and puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.