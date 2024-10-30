Register Now for the Oshawa Generals Future Generals Camp Aug 19-23

Oshawa, Ont. - Our 2024 Future Generals Camp is coming up this August and we want YOU to join in on this fun opportunity! Players announced have included Owen Griffin, Noah Bender, Jonathon Pylypuik, Luca Marrelli, Luca D'Amato, Matthew Buckley, and Luke Torrance, with MORE to come!

Each day of camp consists of 2 on-ice sessions ran by Oshawa Generals coaches & players, as well as an off-ice session that is different each day (obstacle course, player autograph session, dressing room tour, etc.). Each day is unique and filled with awesome opportunities for campers to work on, learn, and develop new skills alongside some of OHL's top players and staff.

