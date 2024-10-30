OHL Hires Greg Kimmerly as Director of Player Safety

October 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has a new Director of Player Safety, adding former long-time NHL referee Greg Kimmerly to the league's Hockey Operations Department.

Kimmerly, who is from Toronto, skated as a referee in the OHL from 1990-93. He went on to work 1,149 NHL regular season games between 1993 and 2016. Kimmerly will oversee all OHL on-ice disciplinary and player safety matters, working alongside Vice President of Hockey Operations Barclay Branch as well as Director of Officiating Conrad Haché.

"As a proud alumnus of the OHL officiating team, it's an honour to be back working in the league in this capacity," said Kimmerly. "I look forward to working with the member teams as well as the staff at the league office to ensure that the OHL remains a safe and competitive environment where players can pursue their goals and maximize their potential."

Kimmerly, who holds a Business Management Degree from Toronto Metropolitan University, joins the OHL having previously served as Director of Officiating Development with the Erste Bank Hockey League in Austria. He also worked as an OHL Officiating Manager, providing evaluations and feedback to current league officials throughout the season. Kimmerly also holds positions as the Director of Player Safety with the Ontario Junior Hockey League as well as Head of Men's Hockey Operations with Ontario University Athletics.

"After a thorough hiring process for this role, Greg's knowledge and experience both as an official and an administrator emerged as valuable additions to our Hockey Operations Department," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "We're looking forward to the contributions he'll make both to our discipline and review process, in addition to ensuring the safety of our players in all facets of the game."

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.