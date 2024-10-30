GensNation Mourn the Loss of Karon Shepperdson

October 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - It is with a sad and heavy heart that the Oshawa Generals organization reflect on the passing of Karon Shepperdson.

Karon was a vital, passionate, and dedicated member of GensNation for almost 50 years. She was a true, core Gens fan through and through.

Karon loved the players and staff and supported the Generals through the highs and lows of hockey. Her infectious cheering, commitment to the team, and presence at every rink, both home and on the road, will truly be missed. From her presidency of the Generals Booster Club for over 20 years, to her chant "Let's go you Gennies... Woo," her memories will live alongside our Generals logo.

Our hearts and prayers support those who knew and loved Karon-friends, family, and GensNation fans alike.

Thank you Karon, for your key piece in GensNation.

