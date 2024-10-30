Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation Launches Spirit Cares Community Initiatives

October 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit and Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation are pleased to announce the launch of the Spirit Cares Community Initiatives. Headlining the list of initiatives is the Saginaw Urban Hockey program, designed to create an inclusive and sustainable youth ice hockey program to serve minority and underserved communities in Saginaw. Spirit forward Nic Sima will serve as the player ambassador to the program.

"On behalf of Spirit owner Dick Garber, our VP Jimmy Greene and Saginaw Spirit Assistant Captain Nic Sima, it is our honor and pleasure to work with the First Ward Community Service Center in Saginaw to grow the game of hockey by building an Inclusive and Diverse on ice hockey program in Saginaw," said Spirit President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "Our vision is to create an environment that welcomes kids and families from diverse socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds. Our goal is to build connections and trust, remove barriers and sustain a long-term strategy to work with our black community to mentor, educate and to build these kids up and give them an opportunity to experience and learn the great game of hockey."

On Tuesday night, the Spirit players took part in a screening of the documentary "Beyond their Years," detailing the athletic and social justice efforts of Herb Carnegie and Buck O'Neil. After the film, members of the Spirit leadership group took part in a panel discussion moderated by Rico Phillips, director of cultural diversity and inclusion for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

"We will reach out to our community of color, the schools, community centers, faith-based groups and more with an invitation to be part of this very exciting initiative to make our community better for tomorrow, than we are today," said Goslin. "The Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation is grateful to Dick Garber and Dow for their significant financial contribution to make this project a reality. We are also Grateful to Jimmy Greene as the architect of this program. "

Other efforts in the Spirit Cares Community Initiatives will be clothing drives, reading programs, and foster care volunteerism from the Spirit players. Open skates and learn-to-play initiatives will offer local youth and families the opportunity to try hockey for the first time, and give players the chance to be mentors in Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)3 corporation, non-profit foundation designed to give back to the Great Lakes Bay Region.

