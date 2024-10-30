Inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas Coming to Brantford on January 15, 2025

October 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League's top NHL Draft eligible prospects will hit the ice on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:00pm at the Civic Centre in Brantford as the Eastern Conference battles the Western Conference in the all-new Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas.

"The OHL produced 39 players selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, the most by any league in the world," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "We've produced more than 2,500 NHL Draft selections over the past 55 years, and this event, named after one of the league's distinguished alumni and one of the best players to ever play the game, will only serve to build on that great tradition of development."

The OHL's top NHL Draft prospects will represent their respective conferences before NHL scouts and an enthusiastic Brantford crowd that has supported the hometown Bulldogs consistently since their arrival in the Telephone City at the start of last season.

"We are honoured to host the Top Prospects Game and welcome the next generation of hockey stars to the City of Brantford," said Mayor Kevin Davis, who has held office in Brantford since 2018. "This event is a fantastic chance to highlight our community's passion for hockey and the Brantford Bulldogs, bringing fans together for an unforgettable showcase of talent."

Enbridge Gas, proud sponsors of the Ontario Hockey League, will serve as the presenting sponsor of the annual showcase that gives rising stars a platform to make their mark against other top draft eligibles from across the league.

One of the game's marquee talents, Connor McDavid's OHL legacy during his time with the Erie Otters is commemorated in the title of the annual showcase. McDavid, whose #97 will be retired by the Otters on January 10, 2025, is a former Most Outstanding Player, Rookie of the Year, Playoff MVP and two-time Academic Player of the Year in the OHL and today serves as captain of the Edmonton Oilers where he's amassed nearly 1,000 points over parts of 10 NHL seasons. McDavid is a former first overall NHL Draft pick, three-time recipient of the Hart Trophy presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player, and has led the NHL in scoring on five different occasions.

Players selected as MVP for their respective teams in the annual showcase will be recognized with the Connor McDavid 97 Award as a result of their performance.

Following a pre-sale to Bulldogs season ticket members, tickets for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game will go on sale at a date soon to be announced, with rosters selected by NHL Member Teams and NHL Central Scouting to be announced in mid to late November.

Follow along for more updates at ontariohockeyleague.com and by following along on social media with the hashtag #OHLTopProspects.

