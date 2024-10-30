Spitfires Suffer First Home Loss, 3-1 to the Soo

October 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - It's was a Halloween affair on Wednesday night as the Soo Greyhounds rolled into town. Both teams were riding hot streaks as the Spitfires have won 5 games in a row and the Greyhounds also had 4 straight wins. On Wednesday, the Soo took the pace to the Spitfires and looked like a different team from a few weeks ago and ultimately beat the Spitfires 3-1.

In the first period, the Soo took the pace to the Spitfires as they scored just 43 seconds into the contest. Windsor gave up quite a few odd man rushes and were outshot 14-12. The Spitfires were content with the 'dump and change' and could not sustain any pressure in the first frame. Mignosa scored twice and the Soo had a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would do everything but find the back of the net. The Spitfires dominated the shots 15-1 in the period but were unable to solve Miller and the Soo led 2-0 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Spitfires went to work and tried to get on the board. Halfway through the frame, the Spitfires were able to capitalize on a powerplay to cut the lead to 1. Abraham fed Greentree and he found Protas backdoor for a beautiful play and finish and his 10th on the season. Late in the game, the Spitfires would pull the goalie and the Soo found the empty net and took this game by a score of 3-1.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday in Flint. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm. The Spitfires return home on Sunday vs the Firebirds at 4:05pm.

