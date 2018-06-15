Frank Mason III Hosts Charity Softball Game with KU, NBA and NFL Greats

Former University of Kansas basketball standout Frank Mason III will host a charity softball game to benefit Children's Mercy Kansas City and the National Youth Foundation.

Mason will be joined by KU Head Basketball Coach Bill Self and a number of former Jayhawks and NBA players including Devonte Graham, Josh Jackson, and Sherron Collins as well Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Kareem Hunt.

The game will be an interactive experience between players and attendees, with opportunities for photos and autographs. Fans will be entertained by in-game promotions and giveaways all seven innings.

Mason was the 2016-17 Consensus National Player of the Year and currently plays for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 16

Home Run Derby: 2:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

T-Bones Stadium, 1800 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.

