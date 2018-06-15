RailCats Drop Series Opener to Explorers, 6-1

Gary, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats had the leadoff man reach eight times on Fright night, however, fell to the Sioux City Explorers, 6-1, in front of a season-high 5,874 at U.S. Steel Yard. The 'Cats struck out a season-high 13 times, left 11 runners on base and finished 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position in the first game of the season against the X's.

Sioux City (21-7) took the opening lead of the series with a three-run third. Jay Baum brought home the first runs of the series with a two-run home run to left before Dexture McCall increased the Explorers lead to 3-0 with a two-out RBI double.

The Explorers extended their lead to five with a pair of two-out runs in the sixth. Dylan Kelly made it 4-0 with an RBI single, then stole second, before reaching third on a wild pitch and scoring on a throwing error from RailCats catcher Wilfredo Gimenez on the throw to third.

Sioux City tacked on their final run of the evening with a run in the top of the eighth. With Jose Sermo on third and McCall on first with one out, McCall tried to steal second, but was thrown out, however, Sermo touched home on Gimenez's throw to second, giving the X's their biggest lead at 6-0.

Gary (15-11) avoided the shutout with their only run in the bottom of the eighth after D.K. Carey drove in Randy Santiesteban with an RBI single to right. The RBI single for Carey was the final of his team-high two hits and increased his batting average to .352, second best on the team.

Alex Gunn (3-2) was charged with the loss in his league-high-tying seventh start. The southpaw allowed three runs (all in the top of the third) in five innings on eight hits and two walks and struck out out two. Jeremy Holcombe allowed three runs on two hits and four walks and struck out one over a season-high three innings of relief. Jack Fowler worked a scoreless top of the ninth and has now retired 21 of the 27 hitters he's faced in relief.

Keith Picht (1-1) recorded his first win with five scoreless innings for the Explorers. The right-hander yielded four hits and two walks and struck out a season-high eight.

Gary and Sioux City continue their three-game series on Saturday evening at 6:10 p.m. LHP Lars Liguori (1-2, 2.96) makes his first start against his former team and opposes RHP Justin Vernia (2-1, 5.40) in the middle game of the series.

Saturday's game is Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, X-Rock 103.9 Classic Rock Night, Hebron and Lowell Community Night, presented by Fifth Third Bank, Pre-Game Autographs, courtesy of AccessAbillities, Inc., and Kids Run the Bases. Bring a ball and pen as RailCats players will be signing autographs on the concourse when gates open and remember to stick after the game as kids get to run the bases.

Jared Shlensky and Brennan Mense bring you all 100 RailCats game this season on WEFM (95.9 FM) and online at railcatsbaseball.com. Ticket packages for the 2018 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

