Four-Run Seventh Fuels Cyclones Comeback over Renegades, 8-5

June 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - For the second time in as many days, the Cyclones erased a multi-run deficit in the seventh inning or later to come away victorious. Brooklyn scored four times in the top of the seventh to come from behind and defeat the Hudson Valley Renegades, 8-5, on Saturday evening from Heritage Financial Park.

Behind 5-3 entering the seventh, CF Nick Morabito sparked a one-out rally for the Cyclones (32-30) with a single to center. With two out, a walk, and a passed ball put the tying runs in scoring position before CF Stanley Consuegra stung a 104 mph ground ball to third. The ball could not be fielded cleanly, allowing Morabito to score and Consuegra to reach safely, pulling Brooklyn within one,

After a wild pitch allowed 3B Nick Lorusso to score the tying run, the 'Clones put Consuegra in motion from second with 2B Wilfredo Lara at the plate. The 20-year-old stung a grounder - that Consuegra leaped over - into left field for a go-ahead knock. On the throw to the plate, Lara took second base and then motored to third when the catcher's throw sailed into center field. One more wild toss permitted him to cross the dish to close the four-run inning with the Cyclones ahead, 7-5.

Brooklyn managed to add an insurance run in the eighth. DH Kellum Clark was plunked with a pitch, scooted to second on a sacrifice bunt, was awarded third on a balk, and scampered home on C Chris Suero's infield single to third.

The three-run cushion was more than enough for RHP Justin Lawson. After walking the first batter he faced on four pitches after entering with a man aboard and nobody out in the seventh, the Winnfield, La. native retired the final nine hitters he faced in order - striking out three - to close out the Cyclones' 8-5 win and his fifth save of the season.

Both teams traded a pair of home runs early. Lorusso started the game with a bang for Brooklyn, clubbing a two-out solo shot - his team-leading ninth of the year - to right in the first. Following a run-scoring fielder's choice for Hudson Valley (32-29) that tied it in the second, SS William Lugo blasted his own solo homer beyond the left-center field wall in the fourth to put the 'Clones back ahead.

Brooklyn tacked on another run to make it a 3-1 contest in the top of the fifth when a toss back to the mound by the catcher squirted away enabling a runner from third before the Renegades took their turn with the gopher ball. 2B Roc Riggo clubbed a two-run blast to right-center to tie the game two batters into the bottom of the frame, while 1B Rafael Flores added another two-RBI home run off the video board in left to give Hudson Valley a 5-3 edge.

Neither starter factored in Saturday's decision. RHP Kade Morris was taxed for five runs on six hits over 4.1 innings, striking out six, for the Cyclones, while Renegades LHP Ben Shields whiffed six and surrendered three runs (two earned) on two hits in his 4.1 frames.

Brooklyn's LHP Julian Smith (1-0) earned his first win as a member of the New York Mets' organization, posting 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. LHP Joel Valdez (1-1) took the loss for Hudson Valley, yielding four runs (one earned) over 1.1 frames.

Brooklyn will try to earn a series split in the rubber match of the six-game set on Sunday afternoon. RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-1, 3.35) is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with RHP Cam Schlittler (3-2, 2.15). The first pitch from Heritage Financial Park is slated for 2:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.