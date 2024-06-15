Renegades Can't Hold off Brooklyn

June 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones earned their second consecutive come-from-behind win, beating the Hudson Valley Renegades 8-5 on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

In the first Nick Lorusso hit a solo home run off Ben Shields to put the Cyclones in front 1-0.

Omar Martinez and Garrett Martin notched a pair of singles and Cole Gabrielson earned a walk to load the bases in the second against Kade Morriz. Martinez later scored to tie the game on a Brenny Escanio fielder's choice ground out.

William Lugo put Brooklyn back ahead 2-1 with a solo home run in the fourth. Shields settled down and struck out six in 4.2 innings, allowing just two hits and three runs (two earned). The last 16 Renegades starters have allowed three earned runs or fewer.

Kellum Clark was hit by a pitch in the fifth and reached second on a throwing error by Shields on a Karell Paz sacrifice bunt. He moved to third on a fielder's choice, and scored after a throw back to the mound following a pitch got away from Hueston Morrill.

The Renegades brought four runs home in the fifth to gain the lead. Escanio walked and Roc Riggio launched a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-3. Jared Serna was then hit by a pitch, and Rafael Flores hit the second two-run homer of the inning off Morris to give Hudson Valley a 5-3 lead.

In the seventh, Nick Morabito singled and reached second on a wild pitch against Joel Valdez. After Lorusso walked, a passed ball put runners at second and third. Stanley Consuegra reached on an error by Josh Moylan, scoring Morabito and moving Lorusso to third. Lorusso later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 5-5. Wilfredo Lara singled to score Consuegra, and reached third on a throwing error by Omar Martinez. Another wild pitch scored Lara later in the inning, making it 7-5 Cyclones.

Clark was hit by a pitch to lead off the eighth, reached second on a fielder's choice, and moved to third on a balk. A Christopher Suero infield single scored Clark for Brooklyn's eighth run.

The Renegades will look for a series victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Hudson Valley will throw Cam Schlittler (3-2, 2.15), while Dakota Hawkins (2-1, 3.35) will start for Brooklyn.

Renegades Record:

32-29

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.