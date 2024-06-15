Taylor Laces Solo Blast, Hot Rods Prevail 6-4 Over Emperors

June 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brayden Taylor collected two hits including a solo homer in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-28) 6-4 win over the Rome Emperors (33-27) on Saturday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scratched across a run in the bottom of the second against Rome starter Jhancarlos Lara. Brock Jones singled, stole second, and moved up to third on a groundout. Ricardo Genoves smacked a sacrifice fly to score Jones and make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, the Hot Rods plated two runs against Lara. Taylor put Bowling Green up 2-0 with a solo homer to right centerfield. Cooper Kinney was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a wild pitch. Tatem Levins singled, scoring Kinney to increase the lead, 3-0.

The Hot Rods poured it on against Lara in the bottom of the fourth. Genoves doubled and came around to score on a base hit by Taylor to make it 4-0.

Rome cut the deficit to two against Bowling Green starter Trevor Martin. Stephen Paolini drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, while Ethan Workinger made it a 4-2 game with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Bowling Green increased the lead in the bottom of the eighth off Rome reliever Rob Griswold. Hunter Haas singled and Genoves reached on an error to put runners on second and first. Ryan Spikes pummeled a single to right, scoring Haas from second to make it 5-2. Genoves moved up to third on the Spikes base hit and scored due to a throwing error to tack on another run.

E.J. Expositio hit a two-run homer off Hot Rods reliever Sean Harney in the top of the ninth, but Harney recorded the next three outs in a row to end the game, 6-4.

Martin (5-2) earned the win, letting up two runs on four hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 6.0 innings. Lara (0-1) took the loss, letting up four runs on six hits, a walk, and seven strikeouts over 4.0 frames.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. Bowling Green starts RHP Yoniel Curet (2-7, 5.16), while RHP Blake Burkhalter (0-1, 4.82) takes the ball for Rome.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.