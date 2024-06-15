Dash Come from Behind to Take Down Grasshoppers, 6-3

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (June 15th, 2024) - After dropping the first four games of a six-game series to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Winston-Salem Dash rallied early and plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take down Greensboro, 6-3, on Saturday night at Truist Stadium in front of 8,024 fans.

Winston-Salem (29-33) turned the ball over to Juan Carela trying to stop the skid, and the right-hander worked out of trouble in the first and made quick work of Greensboro (35-26) in the second.

In the third inning, the visitors got on the board plating two runs against Carela, but the offense for the Dash responded in the bottom half. Loidel Chapelli singled with one out and Samuel Zavala walked putting two runners on. With two outs, Shawn Goosenberg ripped a double down the left field line plating both runners, tying the game at two.

Carela worked a clean fourth inning, and in the fifth, Chapelli put the Dash in front on a RBI single, giving Winston-Salem its first lead of the series, 3-2. The Dash held that lead until the sixth, when Geovanny Planchart tied the game on a sacrifice fly, ending Carela's night with the game tied at three.

With both sides into the bullpen, the Dash broke through in the seventh. With a runner on, Ryan Galanie launched his second homer of the season putting the Dash in front, 5-3. Winston-Salem tacked on another run in the frame and took a 6-3 lead into the eighth.

With the three-run cushion, the Dash bullpen shut down the Grasshoppers lineup to take a 6-3 victory with Bryce Collins picking up his first save this season.

In the victory, Billy Seidl picks up his first win, while Ryan Harbin was tabbed with the loss.

The Dash and Grasshoppers meet for the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

