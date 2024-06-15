Brooklyn Battles to Earn Extra-Inning Win Over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - After a two-hour rain delay and trailing by three through five innings, the Cyclones rallied to tie the game in the seventh and took the lead for good in the eighth, as Brooklyn bested the Hudson Valley Renegades, 4-3, in eight innings on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Due to a two-hour weather delay at the start, both teams agreed to shorten the contest to seven innings.

Hudson Valley (32-28) started quickly, striking for a run in the bottom of the second. RF Garrett Martin poked a single in front of the right fielder, but the ball kicked behind him, allowing the runner to advance to third. A run-scoring fielder's choice from 1B Josh Moylan put the 'Gades in front, 1-0.

In the fifth, the Renegades added two more. CF Cole Gabrielson and 3B Beau Brewer worked a pair of one-out walks, advancing to second and third on a ground ball to the pitcher. SS Jared Serna followed with a two-run single up the middle to stretch Hudson Valley's cushion to 3-0.

However, Brooklyn (31-30) would not relent. The Cyclones snatched a run back in the top of the sixth, as RF Karell Paz singled, took second on a fielding error, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on LF Chris Suero's sacrifice fly.

The Cyclones managed to draw even down to their final three outs in the seventh. CF Stanley Consuegra sparked a rally with a leadoff single, while SS Wilfredo Lara kept applying the pressure with a walk.

Following a strike out, 3B Mateo Gil delivered a rocket past the diving glove of the third baseman and down the left-field line. The 23-year-old's double scored both baserunners and knotted the score at three.

Working around a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, Brooklyn took the lead for good in the top of the eighth. With Paz as the automatic runner at second, an errant pickoff throw with one out permitted him to advance to third.

Behind a free pass to Suero, 1B Nick Lorusso chopped a ground ball up the middle. The second baseman made a play to his right and fired home, but the throw was late. All three runners were safe, as Paz scored to put the Cyclones ahead, 4-3.

The Renegades made Brooklyn sweat through the final three outs, loading the bases with the automatic runner and a pair of walks. Alas, RHP Jake Stevenson kept the tying and winning runs in scoring position with a game-ending strikeout of Gabrielson, securing the Cyclones' win and his first save since 2022.

Neither starter received a decision on Friday. RHP Jonah Tong surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits, walking three, and striking out three for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley's LHP Kyle Carr tossed five innings of two-hit shutout ball, whiffing a career-high eight.

RHP Victor Castañeda (4-2) tossed two innings of shutout relief for the Cyclones, earning his fourth win of the year. RHP Cole Ayers (2-3) was charged with three runs (two earned) on two hits over 1.2 innings, taking his third defeat for the Renegades.

After snapping a season-high-tying five-game losing streak on Friday, Brooklyn will try and make it back-to-back victories on Saturday. RHP Kade Morris - the New York Mets' No. 21 prospect per Baseball America - is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with the LHP Ben Shields (2-2, 3.11). The first pitch from Heritage Financial Park is slated for 5:05 p.m.

