Hot Rods Game Notes

June 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Uphill Battle... Bowling Green dropped their second straight game to the Rome Emperors Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark, 1-0. The loss puts the Hot Rods 1.0 game back in the SAL South division with only five games left to play in the first half.

Living like Ledbetter... Tampa Bay's No. 14 prospect Colton Ledbetter has been on a tear with his bat over the last two weeks. Over his last six games Ledbetter is 7-for-22 (.318) with five home runs, eight RBI, and three multi-hit performances.

Dazzling Davitt.... RHP Duncan Davitt continues to shine in his starting role. Despite picking up the loss Friday evening against Rome, Davitt earned his team leading fifth quality start after spinning 7.0 innings of work surrendering one run on six hits and striking out six. Davitt currently sits third in the SAL with 71 strikeouts, trailing Jersey Shore's Samuel Aldegheri and Hot Rods teammate Trevor Martin.

Meet Ya on base.... Since joining the Hot Rods on May 15, Rays No. 13 prospect Tre' Morgan has been a model of consistency. Through 13 games with Bowling Green, Morgan has reached base safely in all but one of those contests. Over this span Morgan is swinging 20-for-49 (.408) with two home runs and 14 RBI along with a .492 OBP.

Magical Martin..... RHP Trevor Martin has shined bright in his last five starts. Martin is 2-0 in that span through 29.2 innings of work, surrendering only three runs and striking out 40 hitters. Martin leads the South Atlantic League in strikeouts with 82, courtesy of a career-high 14 strikeout performance a week prior in Asheville.

