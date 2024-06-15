Dombroski Pitches Three Scoreless; T's Drop Third Straight

GREENVILLE- The Home Run balls continued to fly out of Fluor Field Saturday night with the Asheville Tourists belting a pair of round-trippers and the Greenville Drive sending three over the fence. Asheville hung tough but fell by a final score of 8-4. The Drive have won three straight after the Tourists took the first two in the series.

Trey Dombroski highlighted the pitching effort with three shutout innings down the stretch. Dombroski limited Greenville's offense to two hits and struck out a pair. Asheville's offense was led by Luis Baez's 2-for-4 performance.

Garret Guillemette hit a two-run Home Run in the second inning that gave the Tourists a 2-1 lead at the time. The Drive scored the game's next seven runs, but Austin Deming clubbed a two-run Homer in the sixth that brought Asheville back to within four runs. It was as close as the Tourists would come.

Greenville's Cutter Coffey continued his insane stretch at the plate. Coffey homered for the sixth time this week when he left the yard in the fifth inning. Coffey has gone deep in each of his last six games; including a two-homer game on Friday.

The Tourists and the Drive wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05pm ET.

